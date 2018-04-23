Naquin is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.

The former Rookie of the Year finalist started the past eight games in right field for Cleveland, batting .296 with a pair of RBI in that span. Despite the fact that right-hander Kevin Gausman is taking the hill for Baltimore, Naquin will head to the bench for a night off. Brandon Guyer will pick up a start in his stead.

