Indians' Tyler Naquin: Hits bench Monday
Naquin is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.
The former Rookie of the Year finalist started the past eight games in right field for Cleveland, batting .296 with a pair of RBI in that span. Despite the fact that right-hander Kevin Gausman is taking the hill for Baltimore, Naquin will head to the bench for a night off. Brandon Guyer will pick up a start in his stead.
