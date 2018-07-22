Naquin went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Naquin took Austin Bibens-Dirkx deep in the sixth inning to record his third home run of the season. He has gotten regular at-bats with Lonnie Chisenhall out -- he does give way to Brandon Guyer against lefties -- and has taken advantage by hitting a respectable .273 with 21 runs and 23 RBI in 57 games this season.