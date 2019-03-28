Naquin will start in right field and hit third Thursday in the Indians' season opener against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Aside from bringing aboard veteran Carlos Gonzalez as a non-roster invitee late in the spring, the Indians made few offseason moves to supplement their outfield, thereby allowing Naquin to break camp in a starting role. While he'll draw a favorable spot in the batting order behind Jose Ramirez in the opener, Naquin should plummet in the lineup once Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle) returns from the IL and/or when Gonzalez is added to the roster. The eventual arrival of Gonzalez could also cost Naquin an everyday gig, which might be a dagger for the 27-year-old's fantasy value.