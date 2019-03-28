Indians' Tyler Naquin: Hitting third in opener
Naquin will start in right field and hit third Thursday in the Indians' season opener against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Aside from bringing aboard veteran Carlos Gonzalez as a non-roster invitee late in the spring, the Indians made few offseason moves to supplement their outfield, thereby allowing Naquin to break camp in a starting role. While he'll draw a favorable spot in the batting order behind Jose Ramirez in the opener, Naquin should plummet in the lineup once Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle) returns from the IL and/or when Gonzalez is added to the roster. The eventual arrival of Gonzalez could also cost Naquin an everyday gig, which might be a dagger for the 27-year-old's fantasy value.
More News
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Frontrunner for top right-field job•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Sitting Thursday•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Rejoins Indians on Monday•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Out 6-to-10 weeks•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Diagnosed with stress reaction in hip•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....