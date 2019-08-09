Nauqin went 1-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's win over the Twins.

After the Twins scored three runs in the eighth inning to cut the Indians' lead to one, Nauqin stepped up to the plate in the top of the ninth and tacked on a timely insurance run with a 399-foot leadoff homer against Trevor May. Any rib soreness from earlier in the week seems to have subsided. The 28-year-old is now batting .283/.314/.491 on the season with 10 home runs, 32 RBI and 29 runs scored.

