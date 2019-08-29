Naquin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

As is typically the case, the lefty-hitting Naquin will bow out of the lineup with a southpaw (Daniel Norris) on the hill for the opposition. Oscar Mercado will shift over to left field to replace Naquin while Greg Allen steps in as the starting center fielder in the series finale.

