Naquin went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored Friday night against the Royals.

Naquin got his team on the board in this one with, plating two in the second inning on a single to right field. Heading into Friday's matchup, he hadn't registered an RBI since Aug. 8 against Minnesota, so perhaps this is a sign he's beginning to see the ball well at the dish once again.