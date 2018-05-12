Indians' Tyler Naquin: Lands on 10-day DL
Naquin was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.
He suffered the injury in Friday's game. The earliest he will be eligible to return is May 22 on the road against the Cubs. Greg Allen or Rajai Davis may be in for an extended role, as the Indians' other bench outfielder, Brandon Guyer, is a short-side of the platoon option. Tyler Olson was activated from the paternity list as a corresponding move.
