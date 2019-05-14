Naquin was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain Tuesday.

Outfield prospect Oscar Mercado was called up to take Naquin's place on the roster. If Mercado impresses, there's a chance Naquin doesn't have a regular role to come back to once he's healthy, as his modest .278/.316/.378 slash line is only good for an 81 wRC+.

