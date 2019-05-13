Naquin (calf) will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Naquin has been out since Saturday with a calf injury, and with the Indians facing a left-handed pitcher Tuesday before Wednesday's off day, it sounds like the team is leaning towards briefly sending the outfielder to the injured list. Oscar Mercado is reportedly expected to join the Indians in place of Naquin.