Indians' Tyler Naquin: Making eighth straight start
Naquin will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Orioles.
The Indians will face a right-handed starting pitcher (Andrew Cashner) for the eighth straight contest, with Naquin garnering starting nods in each of those contests. Naquin will continue to occupy the larger side of a platoon in right field with Brandon Guyer until Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) comes off the disabled list, likely around mid-May. The steady at-bats make Naquin worth rostering in AL-only formats, but he'll probably need to do better than his .278/.316/.361 season line to warrant attention in shallower mixed leagues.
