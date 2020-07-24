Naquin (toe) isn't starting Friday's season opener against the Royals.
The 29-year-old was never likely to be in Friday's starting nine with southpaw Danny Duffy taking the mound for Kansas City, as Jordan Luplow is set to fill the short side of the platoon. Naquin was scratched from Tuesday's intrasquad game with a contusion on his right big toe, which he had drained in the last couple days, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com. He may take it easy for the first few games of the season, but the fact the team kept him on the Opening Day roster instead of placing him on the injured list bodes well for his immediate outlook.
