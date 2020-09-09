site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-tyler-naquin-on-bench-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Tyler Naquin: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Naquin is not in the lineup against lefty Danny Duffy and the Royals on Wednesday.
Naquin hasn't quite been strictly platooned this season, though he's only started once against a lefty all year. Jordan Luplow takes over in left field Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read