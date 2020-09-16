site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Tyler Naquin: On bench versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Naquin is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Naquin will exit the lineup with left-hander Jon Lester starting for Chicago. Jordan Luplow receives the starting nod in right field for Cleveland.
