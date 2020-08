Naquin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Naquin had been immune from Cleveland's typical heavy rotation in the outfield since he returned from a toe injury last week, starting five straight games, but he'll head to the bench in this one, with Domingo Santana sliding to right field and Jordan Luplow starting in left. Naquin hasn't done much at the plate yet this season, hitting .167/.167/.292 through 24 plate appearances.