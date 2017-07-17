Indians' Tyler Naquin: Optioned to minors
Naquin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
With the Indians' bullpen having been taxed for 7.1 innings of work during Sunday's contest, the club will call upon minor-league pitcher Ryan Merritt to take the roster spot of Naquin and provide a fresh arm in relief. Naquin is just 5-for-25 at the plate in the big leagues this season.
