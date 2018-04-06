Naquin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

The move is presumably a precursor to the activation of Michael Brantley (ankle) from the disabled list. Naquin will return to Triple-A but will likely be the first outfielder called up in the event of another injury. The 26-year-old had a successful big-league campaign back in 2016, hitting .296 with 14 homers in 365 plate appearances, but has received little playing time in the majors since then.