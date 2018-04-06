Naquin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

The move is presumably a precursor to the activation of Michael Brantley (ankle) from the disabled list. Naquin will return to Triple-A but will likely be the first outfielder called up in the event of another injury. The 26-year-old had a successful big-league campaign back in 2016, hitting .296 with 14 homers in 365 plate appearances, but has received little playing time in the majors since then.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories