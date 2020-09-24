site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Out against lefty
Naquin is not in Thursday's lineup against the White Sox.
He takes a seat with lefty Dallas Keuchel starting for Chicago. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth.
