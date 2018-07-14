Naquin is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Naquin will give way to Brandon Guyer with lefty CC Sabathia on the bump for New York. His exposure to lefties will remain limited, but Naquin appears to have a window to continue playing regularly against right-handers into the second half -- until Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) returns or the Indians upgrade in the outfield via trade.