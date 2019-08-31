Naquin was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Jake Bauers was recalled to take Naquin's spot on the roster and may play quite a bit in left field in Naquin's absence with Greg Allen struggling of late. The Indians have not said whether surgery will be necessary. If Naquin does go under the knife, he could be looking at a 6-to-9-month recovery, putting him in danger of missing the start of next season.