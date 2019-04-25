Naquin is out of the lineup Thursday against the Astros, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Naquin will be out of the lineup for the second straight game, with Carlos Gonzales shifting over to right field and Greg Allen starting in left field. Despite normally heading to the bench against lefties, Naquin will sit again with righty Gerrit Cole on the mound. This could be an indication of Naquin loosing his primary position in the outfield platoon.