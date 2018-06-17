Indians' Tyler Naquin: Picks up third straight start
Naquin will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With Greg Allen stuck in a 1-for-33 rut at the plate, the Indians have broken in Naquin as their primary center fielder. Naquin will earn a third consecutive start Sunday after going a combined 2-for-6 with an RBI over the past two contests. The 27-year-old will likely be dropped from the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he should still be in store for steady playing time while he maintains a solid .817 OPS for the campaign.
More News
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Returns from DL on Friday•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Begins rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Sits as usual against lefty•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Sitting out versus lefty Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...