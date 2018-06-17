Naquin will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With Greg Allen stuck in a 1-for-33 rut at the plate, the Indians have broken in Naquin as their primary center fielder. Naquin will earn a third consecutive start Sunday after going a combined 2-for-6 with an RBI over the past two contests. The 27-year-old will likely be dropped from the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he should still be in store for steady playing time while he maintains a solid .817 OPS for the campaign.