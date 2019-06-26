Naquin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

The 28-year-old is enjoying a rare power surge, slugging four homers in his last eight games to give him six on the year. Naquin's slashing only .250/.250/.679 over that stretch, but he figures to remain a fixture in an outfield corner for Cleveland for now, sitting only against tough lefties given the roster's lack of alternatives.

