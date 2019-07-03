Naquin went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Royals.

The 28-year-old continues to flash surprising power -- 10 of his 17 hits since the beginning of June, five doubles and five homers, have gone for extra bases -- but his overall .262/.279/.569 slash line during that stretch isn't exactly setting the world on fire. Naquin remains a starting outfielder for Cleveland as much by default as by talent, but the role still provides him with some deep-league fantasy value.