Naquin (calf) will shift his minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Naquin will move his rehab to the highest level of the minors after appearing in a pair of games with Double-A Akron earlier in the week, going 1-for-5 with a double and a strikeout in those contests. The outfielder is inching closer to rejoining the Indians, though his exact return date has yet to be determined.

