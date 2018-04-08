The Indians recalled Naquin from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Naquin was only in the minors for two days before a strained calf resulted in Lonnie Chisenhall hitting the disabled list, creating a need for the Indians to bring aboard another outfielder. It's expected that the lefty-hitting Naquin, who is starting Sunday against the Royals, will fill the larger side of a platoon in right field with Brandon Guyer until Chisenhall is deemed ready to go.