Naquin went 1-for-5 with a triple, three RBi and a run scored as the Indians beat the Tigers 10-5 Friday evening.

Naquin's first RBI of the game came on a fielder's choice during a six-run fourth inning and he followed that up with a two-RBI triple to left-center in the seventh to bring the Indians' run total to 10. Friday was only Naquin's second start of the season after he was activated earlier in the week from a toe injury and he should continue to see pretty consistent playing time if Oscar Mercado and Domingo Santana continue to struggle at the plate.