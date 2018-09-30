Naquin (hip) will rejoin the Indians on Monday to determine his potential postseason availability, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Naquin had surgery on his right hip in early August and is currently on the 60-day disabled list, but is already eligible to return. The 27-year-old will participate in Tuesday's intrasquad game to help determine whether he is an option for the ALDS roster, as the series begins Friday.