Naquin (calf) is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Oakland.

Naquin was scratched from Saturday's starting nine with an apparent calf injury and will remain on the bench for the second straight day. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, so the 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in his absence.

