Naquin is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals.

Naquin will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Indians once again go with an outfield consisting of Greg Allen, Oscar Mercado and Jordan Luplow from left to right. Since the start of July, Naquin is slashing .396/.434/.729 with three home runs and one stolen base in 14 games.

