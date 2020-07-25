Naquin (toe) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Naquin is dealing with a hairline fracture in his right big toe that hasn't landed him on the injured list, but he'll remain out for the second consecutive game Saturday. Daniel Johnson will make his MLB debut in right field with Bradley Zimmer starting in left field.
