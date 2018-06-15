Naquin (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday and is starting in center field and batting eighth against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Naquin began a minor-league rehab assignment June 3, going 2-for-18 with six strikeouts in six games. The 27-year-old had a .333/.367/.453 slash line in 75 at-bats prior to landing on the disabled list in early May. It remains to be seen how the emergence of Greg Allen will impact Naquin's playing time.

