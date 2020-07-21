Naquin was scratched from Tuesday's intrasquad lineup due to a contusion on his right big toe, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old apparently fouled a ball off his foot during Monday's exhibition contest and will be taking it easy for at least one day. Naquin is expected to fill the strong side of a platoon in left field with Jordan Luplow, but it's unclear if the toe issue will limit his availability for Friday's season opener versus the Royals.