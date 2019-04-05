Naquin went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 over Toronto.

Naquin doubled to left field to kick off the seventh inning and would later cross the plate on a sacrifice fly. The 27-year-old collected two of his team's seven hits in the series opener. Naquin is now 4-for-16 with seven strikeouts over four games this year.

