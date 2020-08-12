Naquin will bat seventh and play right field Wednesday against the Cubs.
Naquin missed the start of the season with a fractured toe. He returned to the roster Tuesday and appeared off the bench in his season debut, but he'll be available from the start in this contest. Naquin owns a career .283/.334/.452 slash line, good for a respectable 105 wRC+, and could potentially distinguish himself among a group of playable but generally mediocre Cleveland outfielders if he can string together some strong early performances.