Naquin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Naquin will give way to Brandon Guyer in the series finale as the Indians look to stack the order with more right-handed bats to counter Athletics southpaw Brett Anderson. At least until Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) returns from the disabled list, Naquin looks like he'll at least remain a fixture in the starting nine against right-handed pitching.