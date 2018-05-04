Naquin is not in the lineup Friday against C.C. Sabathia and the Yankees, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

As usual, Brandon Guyer gets the start in right field against a southpaw. Naquin is off to a solid start to the season, hitting .311/.354/.393 through 65 plate appearances, though his numbers will likely drop when his .419 BABIP regresses.

