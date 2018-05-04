Indians' Tyler Naquin: Sits as usual against lefty
Naquin is not in the lineup Friday against C.C. Sabathia and the Yankees, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
As usual, Brandon Guyer gets the start in right field against a southpaw. Naquin is off to a solid start to the season, hitting .311/.354/.393 through 65 plate appearances, though his numbers will likely drop when his .419 BABIP regresses.
