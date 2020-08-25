site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Sitting against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Naquin isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Twins.
Naquin will get a day off with left-hander Rich Hill on the mound for Minnesota on Tuesday. Domingo Santana will shift to right field with Jordan Luplow starting in left field.
