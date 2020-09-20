site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Sitting against southpaw
Naquin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.
Naquin started the past three games but will return to the bench with lefty Matthew Boyd starting Sunday for Detroit. Jordan Luplow takes over in right field for Cleveland, batting sixth.
