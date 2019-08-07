Naquin is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rangers.

After managing sore ribs for the past few days, Naquin was cleared to return to the lineup Tuesday, but a postponement prevented him from starting his first game since Saturday. The Indians likely don't want to have Naquin play in both ends of the doubleheader coming off an injury, so Greg Allen will get the nod in the outfield for the afternoon contest. Expect Naquin to check into the starting nine in the nightcap, when right-hander Lance Lynn will toe the rubber for Texas.