Indians' Tyler Naquin: Sitting out versus lefty Sunday
Naquin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
In an effort to get more right-handed hitters into the mix against Seattle southpaw Marco Gonzales, Naquin will retreat to the bench along with fellow lefty hitter Jason Kipnis. With Naquin on the pine, platoon mate Brandon Guyer will draw the start in right field and bat eighth.
