Indians' Tyler Naquin: Sitting Thursday
Naquin is not in the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
Naquin will get a chance to clear his head after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's exhibition. Through seven games this spring, Naquin is 3-for-20 with a home run, five strikeouts and zero walks. In the years since his .296/.372/.514 campaign in 2016, Naquin has battled injuries and ineffectiveness. He would appear in line to be a starter to begin the year (mostly by default) in an outfield that lost Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer and Melky Cabrera to free agency.
More News
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Rejoins Indians on Monday•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Out 6-to-10 weeks•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Diagnosed with stress reaction in hip•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Headed for disabled list•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
