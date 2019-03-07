Naquin is not in the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Naquin will get a chance to clear his head after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's exhibition. Through seven games this spring, Naquin is 3-for-20 with a home run, five strikeouts and zero walks. In the years since his .296/.372/.514 campaign in 2016, Naquin has battled injuries and ineffectiveness. He would appear in line to be a starter to begin the year (mostly by default) in an outfield that lost Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer and Melky Cabrera to free agency.