Naquin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

With a .731 OPS through eight games, Naquin has been one of the better performers in a weak Indians lineup, but it won't be enough to guarantee him a full-time gig just yet. Instead, Naquin will remain confined to the large side of a platoon, with Jordan Luplow stepping in to replace him Wednesday with lefty Matthew Boyd on the bump for Detroit.

