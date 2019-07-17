Naquin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against Detroit.

Naquin took Blaine Hardy deep in the second sixth inning to record his eighth home run of the season. It was also his fourth consecutive multi-hit game -- all of which have been two hit efforts -- a stretch highlighted by three extra-base hits. With his recent surge, Naquin has a solid .285/.321/.497 line across 191 plate appearances.

