Naquin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

It's his first homer, but only his second hit, in four games since coming off the IL. The 28-year-old has gotten three straight starts and appears to be settling into the strong side of a platoon in right field with Jordan Luplow, but Naquin hit ninth Friday and his .267/.302/.386 slash line on the year with two home runs and 12 RBI through 34 games isn't particularly enticing from a fantasy perspective.

More News
Our Latest Stories