Naquin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The lefty-hitting Naquin hasn't been particularly effective against same-handed pitching throughout his career, so it comes as no surprise that he'll take a seat with southpaw Carlos Rodon twirling for the White Sox. Jordan Luplow will replace Naquin in right field and hit third.

More News
Our Latest Stories