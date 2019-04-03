Indians' Tyler Naquin: Takes seat versus lefty
Naquin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
The lefty-hitting Naquin hasn't been particularly effective against same-handed pitching throughout his career, so it comes as no surprise that he'll take a seat with southpaw Carlos Rodon twirling for the White Sox. Jordan Luplow will replace Naquin in right field and hit third.
