Indians' Tyler Naquin: Two weeks from baseball activity
Naquin (calf) will resume baseball activities in about two weeks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
An MRI on Naquin's strained left calf revealed some swelling behind his knee, so the outfielder will be shut down for a couple of weeks before being cleared to begin rehabbing. This new timeline means Naquin won't be ready to rejoin the Indians until sometime in June at the earliest. Oscar Mercado and Jordan Luplow are candidates to see time in the outfield in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...