Naquin (calf) will resume baseball activities in about two weeks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

An MRI on Naquin's strained left calf revealed some swelling behind his knee, so the outfielder will be shut down for a couple of weeks before being cleared to begin rehabbing. This new timeline means Naquin won't be ready to rejoin the Indians until sometime in June at the earliest. Oscar Mercado and Jordan Luplow are candidates to see time in the outfield in his absence.

