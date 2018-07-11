Olson (lat) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

After starting a rehabilitation assignment July 5, Olson has proven he's healthy enough to return to the bullpen. He's having a rough season through 28 appearances, as he sits with an alarming 7.27 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 17.1 innings.

