Indians' Tyler Olson: Activated from paternity list
Olson was activated from the paternity list on Saturday.
He will resume his role as the Indians' No. 2 lefty in the bullpen. Olson has a 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 12 innings this season.
