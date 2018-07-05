Olson (lat) made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, retiring two of the three batters he faced and notching a strikeout.

Olson tossed 17 pitches (11 strikes) in the outing, which marked his first game action since June 16. It's expected that the reliever will make another appearance or two in the minors before being activated from the 10-day disabled list. Prior to being shut down with the left lat strain, Olson turned in a 7.27 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 17.1 innings.