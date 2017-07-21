Olson's contract was purchased by the Indians on Friday and he will join the team immediately.

Olson will get his first call-up since being claimed by off waivers by the Indians last season, though his stay may be temporary one. The left-hander, who owns a 3.32 ERA and an exceptional 52:11 K:BB over 40.2 innings with Triple-A Columbus this season, takes the bullpen spot of Boone Logan, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a lat strain. Look for Olson to be used exclusively in low-leverage situations while he's with the team.