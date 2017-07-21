Indians' Tyler Olson: Brought up by Indians
Olson's contract was purchased by the Indians on Friday and he will join the team immediately.
Olson will get his first call-up since being claimed by off waivers by the Indians last season, though his stay may be temporary one. The left-hander, who owns a 3.32 ERA and an exceptional 52:11 K:BB over 40.2 innings with Triple-A Columbus this season, takes the bullpen spot of Boone Logan, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a lat strain. Look for Olson to be used exclusively in low-leverage situations while he's with the team.
More News
-
Indians' Tyler Olson: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Tyler Olson: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Tyler Olson: Gets claimed by Indians on Saturday•
-
Royals' Tyler Olson: Gets designated for assignment•
-
Royals' Tyler Olson: Claimed by Royals•
-
Yankees' Tyler Olson: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...